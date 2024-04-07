In addition to the iDrive controller, something prominent will disappear from BMW's center console, now also in the M5.

The interior of a car has always been the place where 'just' everything was functional. Designers even say that it has always been the neglected child, the 'consolation prize' for those who were not allowed to design the exterior. How different is that nowadays. Well, thanks to all those screens, every interior is more or less the same BCC shop window, but actually everything is a gigantic evolution compared to the boring, 'functional' interiors of the past.

To change gear

For example, most cars no longer need a real gear lever for a long time. Manual transmissions, of course, but for many years now, advanced automatic transmissions have relied on 'shift-by-wire' technology. The gear knob in the middle no longer actually controls the gearbox, but tells the computer which gear should be selected. More and more brands therefore understand that such an awkward stem in the middle is annoying. That is why many brands have already come up with a much smaller lever, or even completely ban the lever in favor of a small selection button or even a lever on the steering wheel. Even though, funny enough, the latter is exactly where cars used to have the gear lever.

BMW M5 doesn't get a shifter

Well, the shift lever will also change for the BMW M5. The BMW M5 (F90) still had the well-known shifter from recent BMWs, but following the example of the iX, among others, the M5 now has a different system. That reports BMWBlog. It will probably be some kind of toggle switch. So it is not the first BMW to do it this way, but it is the first M. Even the XM still has an 'old-fashioned' lever.

Are you going to miss the poker? Probably not. In fast cars with automatic transmission, the gear lever actually becomes unnecessary after the initial drive away. If you want to play around with it afterwards, you always have the paddle shifters. The BMW M5 (G90) is expected to debut in a few weeks, the M5 (G99) Touring later this year.

