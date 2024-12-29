The border between Spain and France It is full of beautiful towns that are perfect for a rural tourism getaway. Furthermore, the region of the Aran Valley, declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it is an exceptional place where there are many towns with a Romanesque architecture impressive that make them authentic paradises surrounded by nature. a great An example of this is Bosost, which barely has 1,100 inhabitants.

Located in full Catalan Pyrenees, This beautiful municipality is the penultimate before entering France, but it is also a true gem that will delight all those nature lovers and excursions to destinations far from the city. As if that were not enough, it also has one of the most beautiful churches of the Aran Valley, which makes Bosost an ideal town for a mountain excursion.

The jewel in the crown in Bosost: its Romanesque church

Bosost street, in the Aran Valley (Lleida) Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walk through the narrow and cobbled streets of Bosost, as well as on the banks of the Garonne River, is synonymous with peace, and in this architectural town Aragonese Romanesque It seems that time does not pass. Its location in the Pyrenean mountain range is already extraordinary, although in the municipal area you can also find authentic wonders, such as the Church of the Assumption of Mary (also known as the Church of the Purification).

This impressive basilica temple erected in the 12th century It consists of three naves that are well differentiated from each other, and is one of the examples of Romanesque art. best preserved in all of Aragon; so much so that in 2015 it earned him the consideration of Asset of National Cultural Interest. Its apses, its bell tower and its three-arched portico with a tympanum do nothing but add beauty to this beautiful church. located in the center of the town.

Church of the Assumption of Mary in Bosost, Aran Valley Getty Images

Of course, the imposing church is not the only temple that can be visited in Bosost, since near the town There are many small sanctuaries that add more charm to the surroundings of the municipality. In what is known as Route of the Seven Protective Hermitages, You will tour the religious buildings that are located a short distance from the town, all surrounded by a so unique and sublime natural environment what the Catalan Pyrenees is like.

How to get to Bosost

The journey between the city of Lleida and Bosost is approximately two hours and 40 minutes. From the city you have to take the N-240 and then do the same with the N-230 near Alpicat. It is a somewhat long trip, but it is undoubtedly worth seeing this Pyrenean wonder first-hand.

