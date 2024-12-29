The new year will come loaded with extra contributions and taxes to face the progressive landing of the ‘boomers’ in the system, the generation of the 14 million people who began to retire in 2023 after long careers of contributions that are already giving them the right to high pensions. The pressure on the pocket in 2025 is unprecedented and it will be the highest salaries that contribute to Social Security that will bear the bulk of the extra payments designed by former minister José Luis Escrivá, and especially the companies, on which the burden falls. most of the disbursements. A new blow, therefore, to the productive fabric, and punishments for the most qualified jobs, which are those with the highest salaries. Thus, the maximum contribution base will rise by 2.8%, the average interannual variation of the CPI between December 2023 and November 2024. Another additional 1.2% will be added to this percentage due to the stoppage in the bases that began to operate this year and will continue until 2050, the year in which that the accumulated increases will reach 38%. To both increases we must add another 0.8% of the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), which will be applied to all payrolls regardless of the salary level, and the ‘solidarity quota’, which will support salaries greater than 59,000 euros. This ‘quota’ will not generate retirement rights, so we are facing a tax. The rule says that part of the salary that is above the maximum base will be taxed with different tax rates depending on the level of income; It will begin between 0.92% and 1.17% in 2025, to reach a range between 5.5% and 7% extra contribution in 2045. There are no exceptions, except for the self-employed, which has led the Federation of Large Families (FEFN) to demand from the Government a corrective mechanism that takes into account the number of children. Related News standard Yes The contributions of 1.4 million workers increase by 2,700 euros per year Susana Alcelay As ABC already reported, the 1.4 million workers who have the maximum base will see their contributions increased by 2,700 euros more per year. This base is the highest in the system, to which the contribution rates are applied to determine the amount that companies and workers contribute monthly to Social Security for the payment of pensions and also for uncontrolled medical leave. The biggest setback, for businessmenCompanies complain about the trickle of increases that the Government has been applying since 2019, a silent reform that accumulates increases in the maximum bases of more than 30%. They denounce that this strategy, in addition to hindering competitiveness, penalizes talent and is an obstacle for businesses to raise salaries further.

#Unprecedented #rise #contributions #taxes #pay #pensions