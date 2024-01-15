Stocked up on provisions? Dried wood for the stove? Decided which family member will be eaten first? Last week, among others, the Subway that the 'snow bomb of death' would fall in the Netherlands. Twenty centimeters of snow would fall and the whole of the Netherlands would be flat. When we look out the window in Amsterdam now, things don't seem to be too bad. When should you really stay at home?

The working week started off nicely for many Dutch people with more than 1,000 kilometers of traffic jams. The KNMI has issued a code yellow for the entire country today and tomorrow. “A temporary snow cover of several centimeters may form in several places, especially further inland,” the institute says. The snow is holding up well, especially in the east. There is a chance of slippery conditions everywhere this evening and tonight.

So when should you not hit the road?

Rijkswaterstaat expects a very heavy evening rush hour tonight and tomorrow evening. So it is smart to drive outside rush hour. Given the slippery conditions, it is wise to minimize the number of journeys this evening and tonight. The south of the Netherlands should be 'almost dry' on Tuesday, according to Weeronline.nlbut it can still snow in the north.

The website also reports that it is still 'downright uncertain' on Wednesday. The course of the snow clouds is difficult to predict. Weatherman Michael van der Poel reported on Saturday that the American Global Forecast System (GFS) expects as much as 30 centimeters of snow on Wednesday in the southeast of the Netherlands. But how realistic is that prediction?

The snow bomb of death is nonsense

As is often the case when you read about things measuring 30 centimeters on the internet, it is all a bit exaggerated. According to Weather Plaza one news website found an exciting quote from an 'amateur weatherman' and all other media started copying each other. And seriously: what self-respecting website uses the sensational term 'snow bomb' in the title ('OoH ToPGeAr JuLLiE DoEn het ToCh OoK').

According to Weather Plaza In any case, the term snow bomb is nonsense. They advise against taking weather maps that look further than five days ahead as truth. These types of maps are not a prediction, but are made to 'properly reflect the uncertainty, or spread'. In any case, the advice is not to simply believe all sensational reports.

From Thursday onwards there will be another snow shower every day

“From Thursday onwards, the chance of an occasional snow shower (and therefore slippery conditions) will continue, but the showers will become fewer and fewer,” the report said. Weather Plaza. It can get cold at night. There could even be a severe frost, but the website says that we will have to wait and see. You can read between the lines: the apocalyptic freeze of death is coming and we should all be afraid.