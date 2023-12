Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 00:05







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Almost 60,000 spectators have visited the 'Antonio López' exhibition, which brings together eighty works, including paintings, sculptures and drawings by the artist from La Mancha in La Pedrera, Casa Milà, Gaudí's modernist emblem in the heart of Barcelona, ​​which receives more every year. of …

This content is exclusive for subscribers