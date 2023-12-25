Jesus Boat He shared an emotional message to his newborn daughter, the result of his relationship with Melissa Klug. The athlete expressed, through his social networks, his feelings at having his first-born daughter away from him. Let us remember that the footballer's heir is in USA with his mother and older brothers. Next, in this note, he discovers the dedication what the businesswoman's boyfriend did to his little girl after not spending the Christmas holidays together as they had planned.

What is the emotional message that Jesús Barco sent to his newborn daughter?

Jesus Boat She is an active figure on social networks, which is why she was encouraged to share, through her Instagram account, a photograph of her first-born daughter Cayetana, whom she has not seen since her birth.

Let us remember that football player He traveled to the United States to accompany his partner Melissa Klug when she was going to give birth to their little girl; However, she did not stay in that country for work reasons.

It should be noted that the athlete was going to return to the USA to spend the Christmas holidays with the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' and her daughter, but the expected reunion was not achieved. Given this, Jesús Barco could only send a heartfelt message to his baby through his Instagram account: “Merry Christmas, love of my life. I love you and I will love you forever. I miss you”, wrote.

Jesús Barco dedicated a tender message to his daughter. Photo: Instagram/Jesús Barco

Will Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug stay and live in the United States?

Jesus Boat He was encouraged to clarify some questions from his followers, who asked him if he would stay and live in the United States with his partner. Melissa Klug and his baby. It should be noted that the 'Blanca de Chucuito' has not commented on when she will return to our country. After that, the Sport Boys player specified:

“We will only stay in the United States for a while”.