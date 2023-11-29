Israeli media reported that Hamas had begun the process of handing over Israeli detainees to the Red Cross.

Media reports say that the sixth batch of Israeli detainees includes 5 children and 7 women.

On the other hand, the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club published the names of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 15 women and 15 children.

Preparations began in front of the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian media reported that Palestinian prisoners arrived from several prisons inside Israel to this prison in preparation for their release.

Throughout the last five days, the exchange process followed almost the same scenario: Hamas handed over the Israeli detainees to the Red Cross, which in turn transferred them to Egypt.

From there, they are transferred to Israel, after which the Israeli authorities release the Palestinian prisoners from several points, most notably Ofer Prison.

So far, only women and children have been released in these batches from both sides.

This development comes amid negotiations between the two parties, through mediators, for another extension of the truce between the two parties, and the first extension is only hours away from ending.

An official involved in the negotiation process told Reuters: “Israel believes that Hamas has enough detainees, including women and children, to extend the current truce in Gaza for another two or three days.”

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We know from the list of women and children for a fact that there are other hostages held by Hamas, allowing at least two additional days, and perhaps three days.”