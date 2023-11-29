This Wednesday, the Conmebol revealed that Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana He will be one of the two technicians who will be part of the ‘Legends Match’ that will take place in the United States next Tuesday, December 5.

“A meeting with the great legends of the continent! This December 5 we will enjoy the Conmebol Legends match at the DRV PNK Stadium. It will be a meeting featuring the legends who left their mark in the history of football. See you there!” explained the president of the confederation Alejandro Domínguez.

Not only ‘Pacho’ Maturana was confirmed. The Argentine José Néstor Pékerman will also be present in the ‘Legends Match’ organized by Conmebol and will be the coach of the Colombian coach’s rival team.

There are several South American figures who are going to be part of the party, including: players who shone in world football, such as the Brazilians Ronaldinho and Lucio, the Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the Colombian Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama or the Chilean Iván Zamorano.

Argentinians also stand out among the guests. Maximiliano Rodríguez, Leonardo Ponzio, Javier Zanetti, Gonzalo Higuaín and Ezequiel Lavezzi. Also the Mexicans Jorge Campos and Luis Hernández, as well as the Uruguayan Sebastián ‘el Loco’ Abreu.

The Colombians will be in the same way Mario Yepes and Freddy Guarín along with the Chilean Marcelo ‘el Matador’ Salas and the Paraguayans Justo Villar, Nelson Haedo Valdez and Roque Santa Cruz.

The Venezuelans Juan Arango and Oswaldo Vizcarrondo will join, as well as the Peruvian Claudio Pizarro, the Bolivian Ronald Raldes, the Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz and the Ecuadorian Patricio Urrutia, among others.

🌟 CONMEBOL will have its own legends match this December 5. On the cover there are some names such as Ronaldinho🇧🇷, Agüero🇦🇷, Valderrama🇨🇴, Salas🇨🇱, Arango🇻🇪, Pizarro🇵🇪, Aguinaga🇪🇨, Abreu🇺🇾, Haedo Valdéz🇵🇾 and Raldes 🇧🇴, between others.pic.twitter.com/LYLWIuU5WM — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) November 21, 2023

