Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:19 p.m.



The administration of justice does not run out of headaches. In addition to the indefinite strike that civil servants have been waging since April 16, there are also partial strikes that are already being carried out by the labor personnel who carry out their work in the courts. This group, made up of nearly 70 workers throughout the Region, is made up of psychologists, social workers, forensic social educators, maintenance employees or orderlies, among others. This Thursday they carried out a strike and gathered in the City of Justice in Murcia to demand “equal treatment” and force the Ministry to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

On the horizon of this group, a new day of unemployment is taking shape on June 22, another mobilization that will affect some courts that are already fully saturated and with more than 150,000 cases pending response. These workers assure that, despite constituting “a basic pillar” for the administration, they are the “worst paid”, with a difference of up to 600 euros per month with other groups.

This Wednesday the strike committee held a meeting with the Ministry of Justice in which their main demands were put on the table, such as a salary increase or “functionalisation”. As explained by a spokesperson for the group, it reached an agreement in principle but now it is waiting for the Ministry to put it black on white to decide if the strike on the 22nd is still on.