06/15/2023 – 7:20 am

The euro zone had a deficit in its trade balance of 7.1 billion euros in April, according to data with seasonal adjustments published this Thursday, 15, by Eurostat, as the European Union’s statistics agency is known. The result contrasts with the surplus of 14 billion euros in March, the first positive result since September 2021.

In the monthly comparison, the bloc’s exports fell 3.2% in April, while imports advanced 5.9%, also considering seasonal adjustments. In the result without adjustments, the euro zone had a trade deficit of 11.7 billion euros in April, much smaller than the negative balance of the same month in 2022, of 34.5 billion euros, Eurostat reported.























