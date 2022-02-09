Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Yesterday was the second day of manifestation peaceful they maintain farmers Of the municipality of Ahome in front of the owner’s house multigrainsin this city of Los Mochis, demanding the payment of crops that were delivered three years ago.

The movement is made up of around 45 producers from different locations, such as Valle del Carrizo, Villa de Ahome, San José de Ahome, Flor Azul, San Miguel Zapotitlan, El Porvenir and Los Mochis, among others, who ask Multigranos to give them the money that corresponds to them in payment of the corn and wheat crops they received from the 2018-2019 cycle.

With deep concern on their faces, farmers said they were in a delicate economic situation because of the approximately 150 million pesos that the company owes them, and this because they are being adjusted by private banks and Rural Finance so that they in turn pay financial commitments acquired precisely for their crops; even, they say, some of them are about to be seized.

The agricultural producers affirmed that they will not move from that place until they are heard and taken care of by the owner of Multigranos.