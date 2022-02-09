The Human Rights Prosecutor of the Public Ministry of São Paulo opened an investigation to investigate suspicion of apology for Nazism made, in podcast Flow, by presenter and digital influencer Bruno Aiub, known as Monark. According to the prosecutors, he defended the “creation of a Nazi party” during an interview with federal deputies Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP).

In the inquiry’s ordinance, it is stated that the presenter, a partner of the producer Flow Podcast, said, in the interview that aired yesterday (8), that “the radical left has much more space than the radical right, in my opinion. I am much crazier than all of you. I think the Nazi had to have the Nazi party recognized”.

According to prosecutors Anna Trotta Yaryd and Reynaldo Mapelli Júnior, who signed the request to open an investigation, “there was an express defense of the creation of a Nazi party, as if this party were a result of the right to freedom of expression”.

In the text of the ordinance, they emphasize that violence against various groups is implicit in the presenter’s speech. “The creation of a Nazi party represents, in short, the creation of a political party designed to persecute and exterminate people, notably Jews, but also people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ and other minorities.”

After being summoned, Flow Podcast and presenter Bruno Aiub will have 30 days to present information about the facts and about the corporate constitution of the producer that produces and broadcasts the content.

Other side

According to a note released yesterday (8), Flow Studios reported that the podcast episode (digital audio file transmitted over the internet) was taken off the air and the presenter was disconnected from the producer. In a video, also released last night, Igor Coelho, who is a partner of Aiub, announced he will buy the presenter’s stake in the studios, ending Monark’s connection with the company.

In the statement, the Flow Studios also claim to have a commitment to democracy and human rights, regretting what happened. “We apologize to the Jewish community, in particular and to all people, as well as repudiate any kind of position that may hurt, ignore or question the existence of someone or a society.”

Bruno Aiub released a video on his Twitter channel in which he says he made a mistake, apologizes and says he was “very drunk” at the time.

