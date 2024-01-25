The Sims but in real life: Dutch buy up entire village in Spain

It sounds like something you would normally only do in the computer game The Sims, or in your wildest dreams. Buy a run-down village and put all your love and money into it to give it a new future. A 'middle-aged' Dutch couple takes the plunge and has become the proud owner of a historic place in the north of Spain where an entire community lived not so long ago.

