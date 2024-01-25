Moraes removed the confidentiality of the decision that motivated the searches against the deputy; corporation indicates monitoring of authorities

The PF (Federal Police) indicated that Alexandre Ramagem's management at Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) would have “instrumentalized” the agency for political purposes. The deputy was the target of searches in his office in the Chamber of Deputies and at his addresses in Brasília this Thursday (25 January 2024) in an operation that investigates alleged illegal espionage carried out by Abin.

Ramagem headed the body during the former president’s administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from July 2019 until March 2022, when he left office to run for a seat in the Chamber.

According to excerpts from the petition sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), during Ramagem's administration, politicians and authorities were monitored by the agency.

“The investigation points to the fact that the top management of ABIN, exercised by federal police officers assigned to the body during the management of the then General Director, Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues, had instrumentalized the highest Brazilian intelligence agency for illicit purposes of monitoring targets of political interest, as well as public authorities, without the necessary judicial authorization”says an excerpt from the decision (complete – PDF – 313 kB).

PA PF states that, in addition to searches, there are alternative measures to prison being carried out, such as the immediate suspension of 7 federal police officers from exercising their public functions.

21 search warrants were issued in Brasília (18), Minas Gerais (2) and Rio de Janeiro (1). The investigation investigates the irregular use of Abin's GPS systems to track cell phones of authorities and citizens without judicial authorization.