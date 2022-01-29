The Simpsons they continue to provide inspiration for the creation of new indie video games as well, as this one demonstrates graphic adventure entirely based on the famous sketch by Skinner and the Superintendentwhich has become a real meme and now also a video game playable for free.

After Kill that Mazza, we are therefore witnessing another transformation of meme on the Simpsons into a video game with this project all centered on the famous episode of the “Steamed Ham”. In case you don’t remember, the whole thing is based on one famous scene based on episode 21 of Season 7 of the Simpsons, “22 Springfield Shorts”, in which Principal Skinner finds himself having to manage a dinner at home with the fearsome Superintendent. The scene is based on a true sitcom classic, but is brilliantly reinterpreted by the authors of the series.

Skinner, as per typical canvas, burn dinner foreseen and is forced to find different alternative solutions in a crescendo of less and less credible lies that lead to a catastrophic ending, while still managing to save appearances thanks to the excuses pitched in front of an increasingly doubtful Superintendent.

The episode has become a meme that is now part of popular culture, especially in English as it is all played on the assonance between “Steamed Clams”, or the clams that were initially served and “Steamed Hams”, the way Skinner he would call the hamburgers in an attempt to deceive the Superintendent (sandwiches actually bought from Krusty Burger), adapted into Italian with “Vitellone al vapor”, recalling the “steamed salmon” that was originally supposed to be served.

Developer NeoDement reconstructed the entire scene in the form of a graphic adventure point and click, complete with an interface in the classic SCUMM style of the old glories of LucasArts. Find the game available for free at this address on GameJolt: note the transposition of the graphic style typical of the Simpsons in the form of pixel art, a really nice job by the developer.