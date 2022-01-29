Edoardo Mortara is the winner of the second Diriyah E-Prix. The Venturi team driver, after losing pole by just 5 thousandths, drove an exemplary race taking advantage of Mercedes ‘strategic suicide and benefiting from the safety car which entered 10 minutes from the end which “protected” him from Robin Frijns’ comeback.

At the start Mortara kept the second position behind the poleman de Vries, while his teammate, Lucas di Grassi, waited a few laps before taking third place against Frijns.

The emotions on the track were few until halfway through the race, with the greatest overtaking seen in the back-up positions, but when the two Venturi team riders activated the second Attack Mode everything changed.

The Mercedes team, in fact, read the progress of the race very badly and did not invite de Vries to pass through the dedicated area, leaving the Dutchman to be fed first to Mortara and then to Grassi. For the defending champion, however, the situation worsened shortly after.

Immediately after activating the second Attack Mode, and being relegated to fourth place behind Frijns, de Vries missed the braking of turn 1, opening the door to the assault of Vergne. The Frenchman did not let himself be begged and bit the Mercedes driver.

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The contact between the two cars further damaged de Vries. The Dutchman, in fact, lost momentum and was also overtaken by Dennis, Vandoorne and Lotterer, relegating to the margins of the points and thus frustrating in an instant the work of the whole day.

In the lead, however, we witnessed the comeback of Frijns. The Envision rider first got the better of a di Grassi who was too soft in defending the second position and then put Edoardo Mortara in his sights.

Everything suggested that the Dutchman could have attempted the assault on the first square, but ten minutes from the end, the unexpected came to upset Frijns’ plans when Alexander Sims lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers. .

The race direction could not help but have the safety car intervene on the track to allow the commissioners – not without some hesitation too – to remove the damaged car. The safety car only returned to the pit lane on the last lap, effectively freezing the positions.

Mortara was thus able to celebrate the first seasonal success in front of Frijns, while the Venturi team was also able to celebrate the third place obtained by di Grassi, even if there is a bitter taste in the mouth for a nuanced double.

The comeback of André Lotterer was definitely positive, bringing his Porsche into fourth position in front of an excellent Jake Dennis and the DS of Jean-Eric Vergne. The top 10 was completed with Vandoorne in seventh place ahead of Rowland, Wehrlein and a disappointed de Vries.

Complicated race for Antonio Giovinazzi. The pilot from Martina Franca has yet to fully understand the electric single-seater and these first appointments represent an opportunity for him to become more and more familiar with the new reality.