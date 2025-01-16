Croquettes are one of the most successful dishes in Spain for its crunchy side and creamy interior. This recipe cannot be missing in all the restaurants and tapas bars in the country with recipes as varied as there are gastronomic traditions. Beyond the origin of this dish, what interests us is knowing how achieve the best result at home to enjoy this culinary experience.

The sweet spot of the croquettes is that they are crispy on the outside and liquid on the inside, but achieving this is not a simple task since if the bechamel If it does not have enough consistency, it will be a challenge to manipulate it when it comes to shaping, breading and frying it. It has happened to all of us that in our first attempts the result was not exactly as expected, either because the shape was too far from that of the croquette or because it was not creamy enough.

However, restaurants that pride themselves on preparing homemade croquettes have an infallible trick with which they achieve all the creaminess without fear of it losing its shape.

It was the TikToker Cocina para Todos, Mery García, who shared the simple technique that makes them liquid on the inside and crispy on the outsideeverything a croquette lover needs. It should simply be added to the homemade béchamel two sheets of hydrated neutral gelatin.

As easy as adding a new ingredient. This is Mery’s trick to be able to manipulate them freely while preserving the consistency of the béchamel and the creaminess of the croquette.

The neutral gelatin keeps them in their shape when fried. and they do not break or spread throughout the pan, which guarantees the best result when preparing croquettes at home.

More tricks to get the best croquette

Make a good bechamel. The base of a perfect croquette is a smooth and well-balanced béchamel. Melt butter (or a mixture of butter and olive oil) and add the flour little by little, cooking it well to avoid the raw taste. Add warm or hot milk in small quantities, stirring constantly so that lumps do not form. The texture should be creamy but thick enough to mold.

The balance between dough and filling. The proportion of bechamel and filling is key. Too much béchamel can detract from the flavor, while too much filling can make the croquette difficult to handle. A recommended proportion is 60% béchamel and 40% filling.

Rest of the dough. Once the dough is ready, place it in a flat container, cover it with plastic wrap touching the surface to prevent a crust from forming, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, although ideally it should be left overnight. This makes handling easier and prevents the croquettes from opening when frying.

The perfect breading:

First layer. Dredge the croquettes in flour so that the egg adheres better.

Second layer. Dip them in beaten egg.

Third layer. Cover them with breadcrumbs, making sure they are completely coated. For an extra crunchy texture, use coarse breadcrumbs or panko.

When frying:

Fry at the right temperature. Use plenty of oil and heat it to about 180°C. It is important that the croquettes are completely covered in oil for uniform cooking. Fry them in small batches so that the temperature of the oil does not drop and they become soggy.

Drain properly. Once fried, place the croquettes on absorbent paper to remove excess oil, but do not leave them there for too long, as they may become moist.