What about Manchester City this season is worthy of a mystery movie. The team that has imposed its iron hand on England and has rubbed shoulders with the European football elite is unrecognizable. It is not only the fact that they have lost seven in the last ten games, but along the way has lost a good part of its identity. He no longer moves the ball the same, he doesn’t overwhelm his rivals and he is very fragile at the back.

Many point to the significant loss of Rodrigo Hernández, their axis in the center of the field, as the cause of the team’s bad moment. But there are also those who point to other factors, such as the team’s loss of hunger or even its coach, the once indisputable Pep Guardiola.

Among the latter, it has stood out in the last few hours Fabio Capello. The former Italian coach of teams such as Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and Roma, now a television commentator, Not only has he singled out his colleague but he has been particularly harsh in doing so.. Recently renewed for one more season with the option of another, the Catalan coach’s position on the ‘skyblue’ bench does not seem to be in danger, but it is clear that the delicate situation of his team has opened the door to criticism.

The Champions League clash between Juventus and Manchester City left a new defeat for the English team (2-0), which is twenty-second in the first phase classification and sees its place in the playoffs in jeopardy, and Capello pointed out Guardiola as one of the causes. «He is a great coach, but He is too arrogant and presumptuous», he stated.









“Maybe they can’t stand it anymore”

“Sometimes even He has lost trophies because he wanted to show that it was he who won and not the playersso he left out key figures of the team in important games. “That was, in my opinion, an attempt to take away the prominence and merit of his team,” Capello added, perhaps referring to the 2021 Champions League final, in which Chelsea beat those from Manchester, who did not count in their eleven with Rodrigo or Fernandinho.

And he concluded his attack on the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach with a suspicion: «Maybe after all these years they can’t stand Guardiola anymore because, at a certain point, Pep no longer has anything to give them.