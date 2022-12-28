THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 4:53 p.m.



The arrival of cold and winter brings the hateful colds and diseases caused by low temperatures. Discomfort, fever, runny nose, muscle aches and cough are the much feared symptoms that many people experience on these dates. To alleviate them there are many medications, but if we take cough into account, there are those who resort to more homemade and natural methods to relieve the uncomfortable constant throat clearing. One of them is cough drops, which can be made at home with a simple recipe.

An example of this is the video that he has shared on his Twitter account @TheFigen_, where you can see the preparation of candies with only six ingredients that can be cooked at home. To make them you only need ginger, water, sugar, lemon and cloves. The process is very simple: start by peeling, dicing and crushing the ginger until you have a dough. Of that paste you will have to take a tablespoon and add it to a pot. Ginger is a strong product, so if you put a lot of it, the candies will have a spicy flavor characteristic of the ingredient.

In the same container you will have to add a cup of water and another of sugar, along with a dash of honey and the juice of half a lemon. To finish you can also add a pinch of cloves. When you have everything in the pot, turn on the heat and stir the mixture, heating it up to a boil. Once it has boiled, let it cool until you see it start to thicken. At that point, the only thing left to do is take tablespoons and spread them out, forming caramels on a base lined with parchment paper so they don’t get stuck. When they finish cooling they will solidify and you will have your candies ready, to which you can add powdered sugar on top as an optional ingredient.

The publication has been liked a lot on the social network, as it has more than 40,000 ‘likes’, 8,000 ‘retweets’ and a multitude of responses from people thanking the trick. There are also those who contribute their favorite recipes and ingredients, since aromatic plants such as eucalyptus, chamomile or oregano can be added to this mixture. Also, if you don’t want to eat it like candy, you can cook it as an infusion to drink it hot and even use it for steam baths.