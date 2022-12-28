The politics of Castilla y León live altered until Christmas. Last Friday, a resounding ruling in the voting on the Tax and Financial Measures Law in the regional Parliament caused the PP and Vox, the government parties, to knock down their own tax bill, which included the tax cut that is the flagship ideology of both groups. 41 of 44 attorneys were wrong, and the situation gave rise to chaos that forced the suspension of the plenary session for an hour and a half and angered the president of the Junta, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. This Wednesday, the Table of the Courts and the Board of Spokespersons have met to see how to amend the error, and finally they have decided to enable a special period of sessions in January to start the processing of the law again. It will be by way of urgency, which implies cutting the deadlines in half. The PP and Vox hope to have the standard available throughout the month of February, when it would be executed retroactively. Until then, the regional Budgets —which were approved in the session on the 23rd— will be operating without their complementary tax law.

The deputy spokesman for the PP, Ángel Ibáñez, has accepted the error and has defended a “quick and effective solution.” The Vox spokesman, Carlos Menéndez, has also recognized the ruling —“anyone can make mistakes, we come from our liberal professions,” he said—, to then criticize “the lack of parliamentary courtesy of the PSOE for not recognizing the misinterpretation or agree to repeat the vote.

The socialist Patricia Gómez has charged against the president of the Cortes, Carlos Pollán (Vox) – who read the cumbersome text of the votes that, according to the government parties, led to the massive error – because, apart from the “anecdote” of the error , “the serious thing is to breach the regulations” of the regional courts. Pollán, upon verifying the mess, suspended the voting and left the chamber, something that is strictly prohibited. The attorney general has asked that her rivals “study the texts” before voting.

The former vice president of the Board and Citizens’ Attorney, Francisco Igea, and the representative of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Fernández, have called for the resignation of Pollán for failing to comply with the regulations. Both have affirmed that he has justified the 90-minute parliamentary break on the 23rd in which he dedicated himself to “reviewing, like a football VAR, his formulation of the amendment.”

In the end, the solution for PP and Vox will be to recover the law through the urgent procedure, a legislative mechanism that has been censored at the national level when used by the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

It all began with the applause and shouts of joy that interrupted the torpor of the Cortes of Castilla y León on December 23. Minutes before, the Budgets had prospered with votes from PP and Vox and there was only one procedure left before the attorneys went on vacation: approving the Law on tax, financial and administrative measures, that is, the regulations that articulate the responsible fiscal model to sustain, along with state and European funds, the Accounts. But in this last procedure the government coalition had made a mistake, and the opposition celebrated an unexpected success that plunged the benches into confusion.

The PP spokesman, Raúl de la Hoz, brandished an “error” that he attributed to a “confusing wording”, while the socialist leader, Luis Tudanca, demanded to go ahead. The regulations of the Chamber prevent interrupting the voting, but the controversial Pollán, accused of partisanship for several decisions decanted towards his own, ordered a “10 minute” stoppage to see what to do and left the podium.

Chaos flooded the Cortes during the hour and a half that the recess lasted. The journalists went en masse to press officers of the parties who explained what could happen and the lawyer of the socialist group, Paco Izquierdo, resolved doubts. “What a day to quit smoking,” they told him, because the fuss came the same day he retired, so it was his turn to say goodbye while attending an “unprecedented” event in his many years of practice. Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and his vice president and leader of Vox, Juan García-Gallardo, met in another room for a long time, looking for a solution.

. When Pollán reappeared, a sepulchral silence reigned before the coalition knocked down its own fiscal project —to prevent the opposition’s from prospering— and began the new process that will be settled between January and February. This Wednesday several groups have taken advantage of the anniversary of April Fool’s Day to qualify the situation of parliamentarianism in the community.