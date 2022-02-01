Last October, a Saudi Arabian Investment Fund whose main leader is Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of the Saudi country, bought 80% of Newcastle’s shares. In this way the Magpies became the new rich team in English football, and in the whole world, or at least the team with the richest owner.
Despite the fortune, not all the players wanted to sign for the English club, others did accept the proposal. Let’s see the players who signed in this winter market.
Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle’s most expensive signing in this market and the second most expensive in the club’s history. The English team paid 42.1 million euros to Olympique de Lyon for the midfielder’s services.
Kieran Trippier was Newcastle’s first big signing. The English side wanted to return to the Premier and finally his wishes came true after the magpies paid Atlético de Madrid 15 million for him.
The New Zealand striker will be Newcastle’s 9th killer for whom they paid out 30 million euros. Wood arrives from Burnley until 2024.
Dan Burn has developed his entire career in England between the Premier and the lower categories. The defender arrives from Brighton for 15 million euros for two and a half seasons.
On the last market day, Newcastle managed to close Matt Targett’s loan until the end of the season. The left back had run out of minutes at Aston Villa, which gave the green light for his departure.
