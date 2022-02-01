Legal proceedings A 21-year-old man was charged with sexual offenses against children in Central Finland, a total of 89 victims

The acts are suspected to have begun in the fall of 2019 and continued until the man was arrested in April 2021.

Middle Finland charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man in a large-scale child abuse case that has been revealed, the Prosecutor’s Office reports. The case involves a total of 89 children.

The criminal offenses are aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, dissemination of a sexual offense, purchase of sexual services from a young person and possession of an image of a child abusing sexual immorality.

The acts are suspected to have begun in the fall of 2019 and continued until the man was arrested in April 2021. He is still in custody.

Male suspected of contacting children on social media. The youngest victims are 5 years old, the oldest 13 years old. Most children are 8-11 years old.

Police have previously reported that the man appeared on social media as a primary school child and had the children send themselves videos. According to police, children appear sexually in videos or commit sexual acts for themselves.

The man had recorded the videos. About 2,000 videos were found during a home search.

Police investigating the whole found it worrying that, despite the large number of victims, only one criminal report had been filed.

The hearing of the case will begin in the Central Finland District Court on February 22. 32 part-sessions have been set aside for consideration.