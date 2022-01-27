Adama Traoré could return to FC Barcelona. The Barça team is looking for players to reinforce the team in attack and the last name to come out was theirs. In an unexpected turn, Barça has gone from trying to sign a 9 like Morata to a winger like Adama, although considering that Xavi wants to play with wingers, it is not a bad option.
The only argument for Barcelona to sign Adama Traoré is that he fits what the coach wants, for the rest it is a desperate bet to bring reinforcements that do not go out of his limited budget. Beyond the qualities of Adama, the assists he gives, the goal he has or how fast he is, Barça’s urgencies do not go through signing a winger despite the fact that they are going to lose Ansu Fati in the coming months and that the situation with Dembélé remains unresolved.
It would be better for Barcelona to focus its efforts on signing a 9 since neither Luuk de Jong nor Martin Braithwaite nor Memphis Depay are forwards for this team. And although the priority in this market is to sign reinforcements up front, in defense they could also use at least another effective who can play as a left-back and centre-back.
Adama’s return, if it comes to pass, will reveal once again the failure of the club’s transfer policy. And it is that the Spanish winger was trained in the lower categories of Barça and came to play with the first team, but like many others he ended up being transferred for 12 million euros. Now the Wolves are asking for 25 for his signing… an operation that will not be economically profitable for Barcelona, who would have to pay for something that was already theirs.
And sportingly it is not that Adama is leaving at Wolverhampton. This season he has only distributed one assist in 22 games, a rather poor endorsement to convince a club like Barça, although the numbers are not a guarantee and if he ends up wearing a Barça shirt he could end up vindicating himself definitively. But before signing Adama, Barcelona should take other priorities into account.
