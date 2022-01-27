Hockey League top matches canceled due to corona infections

The two encounters between Tampere Ilves and Helsinki IFK were postponed to another time.

Helsinki This week’s IFK League games have been canceled.

IFK was scheduled to face Ilves in Tampere on Friday and Saturday, but the matches have been postponed due to Ilves’ corona infections.

Due to the infections, Ilves is out of the league for the time being. The new date for the IFK matches has not yet been decided.

The canceled matches would have been the top matches in the League: Ilves leads the series and HIFK is second five points behind.