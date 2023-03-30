Bergoglio and that 2013 document: “If our strength fails”

The world is in apprehension For Pope francesco. The Pontiff has been hospitalized since yesterday al Twins because of a malaise warned before lunch to Santa Martha. At the outset, the Holy See had spoken of «check previously programmed». A second press release, yesterday evening, said that Bergoglio «in recent days has complained about some respiratory difficulties» and the medical checks have “highlighted a respiratory infection — excluding Covid-19 infection — which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy”. hearings of today and tomorrow – we read in the Corriere della Sera – have been delete. A hospitalization was certainly not planned, alla Palm Sunday eve and Easter Holy Week celebrations, the most important period of the year. Considering that the hospitalization will last «some days», the Pope’s celebrations are in doubt. The Vatican limits itself to saying that “the agenda has made room for the controls to continue for the necessary time“.

Francis – continues the Corriere – does not like to talk about his health. But it was clear, compared to his responsibility as pontiff. While traveling in Congoon 2 February, had explained to his Jesuit confreres that he considered «that the Pope’s ministry is ad vitam» and not thinking about the possibility of resignationopened by Benedict XVI, if not in exceptional cases: a sudden impediment that prevents him from being «fully conscious», eventuality for which it has signed end since 2013like his predecessors, from Paul VI to Ratzinger, one waiver letter; or if she felt «strength faillike Benedict.

Subscribe to the newsletter

