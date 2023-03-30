They say diamonds are forever, but this one is literally “forever”. Sotheby’s is auctioning off an extremely coveted and colorful gem that has been billed as “The Eternal Rose” as it is one of the most stunning diamonds in the world.

“At 10.57 carats, the Internally Flawless Vivid Pink Purple Cushion Cut Diamond is the most vivid pink diamond ever to hit the market,” according to the auctioneers.

In the words of Sotheby’s, it is “the most significant pink diamond ever to appear at auction”.

The Eternal can be yours for the modest estimate of $35 million or more on June 8, during the Magnificent Jewels auction in the Big Apple.

Eternal Pink also challenges the price-per-carat record for any diamond or gemstone sold at auction. The Williamson Pink Star, a stunning 11.15-carat Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless diamond, was sold by Sotheby’s Hong Kong last October for US$5,178,124 per carat, reported Women’s Wear Daily.

“The immense presence and great rarity of the Eternal Pink make it comparable to masterpieces of art – much rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol. Combined with its exceptional clarity, it is not surprising that it has the highest pre-sale estimate per carat for any diamond to date,” said Quig Bruning, head of Sotheby’s Jewelry, Americas, in a statement to WWD.

“This color is the most beautiful, diamond-focused shade of pink I have ever seen or ever hit the market.”

It will be shown for the first time on April 7 in Hong Kong before starting its world tour to destinations including Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan and Geneva.

The Eternal Pink rough cut – mined in Botswana, Africa – was 23.78 carats and “was meticulously shaped into an exquisite cushion cut” over a period of 6 months.

His slow process was all about “maximizing the electric ‘bubblegum’ color of the diamond to its fullest potential”.