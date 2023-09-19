Due to the weather forecast that announces rain for the next few hours, the organization of the seventh Flamenco Week of Alhama de Murcia changes the stage for the show ‘Sin ojana’ by Cía Chicharrón, the organization reported. The performance, which was initially going to be held at the Alhama Signature Golf facilities tonight at 9:00 p.m., moves to the Teatro Cine Velasco.

The seventh edition of the Alhama de Murcia Flamenco Week starts this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura with the screening of the documentary film ‘Trance’, directed by Emilio Belmonte.

The documentary is a journey to the heart of flamenco music by Jorge Pardo, an essential artist to understand the evolution of contemporary flamenco. After the screening, there will be a discussion with the protagonist. Admission is free until capacity is reached.

At 9:00 p.m. the aforementioned show, ‘Sin ojana’, by the Cía. Pork rind. This company founded by Germán López fuses circus and flamenco, offering a proposal that promises to captivate attendees with its juggling to the flamenco rhythm and a unique mix of humor and drama. Chicharrón, in the itinerant wagon where he sets up his particular family club, carries with him a song of freedom, a tribute to flamenco, women and the events of life. Admission is free without the need to withdraw an invitation, until capacity is reached.

The free shows, whose invitations must be picked up at the Los Baños Museum, will continue with performances by artists such as José de los Camarones, Carmen Xía, Andreh y Manuela, The Gardener and Artomático. In addition, lovers of the seventh art will have the opportunity to enjoy the film ‘Alma quebrada’, by Gonzalo García Pelayo, and a discussion with its protagonist, José de los Camarones.