Ukraine has been exerting continuous pressure on European countries since the outbreak of the war with Russia, to work to accelerate the pace of its accession to the Union, as it obtained the status of a “candidate”, at a time when the Union is waiting for Kiev to implement its conditions and take further reform measures in the country.

The British Financial Times newspaper said that some leaders in the Western Balkan countries are frustrated that Ukraine is bypassing their countries in the process of joining the European Union.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic considers the level of EU support for Ukraine, granting it “candidate” status within a year of its request, and possibly starting membership talks next year, “shows us that such political support never existed for us.”

Kiev applied for European Union membership less than a week after the outbreak of war on February 24, 2022, and curbing government corruption and adopting other reforms were the Union’s top priorities, while Belgrade had to wait more than 4 years after applying to start membership talks in year 2014.

What hinders the membership of the Western Balkan countries?

Serbia’s negotiations regarding European Union membership have currently faltered, as a result of several issues, most notably Belgrade’s failure to normalize relations with its former province of Kosovo, which declared its independence in 2008. It is also the only country in the Western Balkans that has not adopted European Union sanctions against Russia, which has slowed the process of… Its membership.

The Union pledged to accelerate the membership process of the Western Balkan countries, namely Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as European Council President Charles Michel said that the Union must prepare to include new members “by 2030.”

Michel admitted that “the slow path towards the European Union has disappointed many, both in the region and within the European Union.”

But Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mocked the speed of Ukraine’s accession procedures, saying: “It seems that war could speed up membership,” before the leaders joked with him at a recent event in Slovenia, saying: “Who should attack who in this team?” “To get membership faster? Bulgaria can attack North Macedonia easily so we can all get ready to join the train with Ukraine.”

The breakup of Yugoslavia in 1990 led to wars between Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, and some hostilities, including those related to the formation of Bosnia and the status of Kosovo, have broken out repeatedly since then, making their integration into the European Union more difficult. .

Changing geopolitical situations

Analysts said that the European Union is delaying the accession of Western Balkan countries, given its continued requirement of the rule of law and its concerns regarding corruption, which threatens to disrupt their accession.

Jasmin Mujanovic, a political analyst specializing in Western Balkan affairs and author of the book “The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans,” believes that “the date for these countries to join the Union in 2030 is illogical, as the geopolitical situation is directed toward Ukraine, but it is very difficult for the rest of the countries.”

Mujanovic added: “We have seen the European Union break every promise and fail at every threat, but there is very little hope for any credible improvement.”

European Union spokesman Luis Miguel Bueno previously said, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that after granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for European Union membership in 2022, the European Union Council regularly monitors the fulfillment of the conditions specified in the European Commission’s opinion regarding the membership application.

According to Bueno, these conditions include reforms related to the judiciary, the rule of law, combating money laundering, and other reforms, considering that this is the first time in the history of the European Union that a candidate country faces continued armed aggression against it.

“A state of forgetfulness”

As for the American expert specializing in international and strategic affairs, Irina Zuckerman, she said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Balkan countries were promised to take measures towards their membership in the European Union nearly 20 years ago, but they are still suffering from a “state of forgetfulness.”

Tuskerman identified the reasons for the anger of the Balkan countries and their delay in joining the European Union at a number of points, saying: