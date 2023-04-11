The eruption of the Shivéluch volcanoone of the largest on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East, today covered several nearby towns with ash with record rainfall in 60 years, according to Russian volcanologist Alexei Ózerov.

“The previous ash fallout of such magnitude at Klyuchi – the closest town to Shivéluch – took place in 1964,” Ozerov, director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Middle East department of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a statement. the institution’s website.

According to the scientist, “at the moment the ash layer reaches around 8.5 centimeters, and the ash rain continues.”

The Shivéluch eruption began at 0.54 local time (12.54 GMT on April 10), with the release of a column of ash that reached 20 kilometers in height, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on Telegram.

🇷🇺 | The Shiveluch volcano on the eastern tip of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula has erupted, sending up a 10-kilometre-high ash plume, blanketing ash populations and disrupting air traffic. pic.twitter.com/5rNQZWt8ch – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) April 11, 2023

Thunder is heard due to electrostatic tension in the ash cloud See also Press review - "Is the Kremlin assassinating Russian oligarchs?" asks 'The World Order'

Seismologists designated the eruption the “red” level of danger for aviation, the maximum possible.

The governor of the Ust-Kamchatsk region, Oleg Bondarenko, reported on Telegram that the sky was covered with an ash cloud that spread tens of kilometers around the volcano and covered several neighboring towns.

“Thunder is heard due to electrostatic tension in the ash cloud,” he wrote on the social network.

Scientists protect themselves with a sled from an ash rain Scientists from Kamchatka, Russia, were hit by an ash fallout during a survey of the Bezymianny volcano and sought shelter under a trailer that protected them from the elements. pic.twitter.com/xhm55pOAiD – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 10, 2023

For his part, Ózerov pointed out that the ash cloud “extended 500 kilometers northwest of Shivéluch and continues its advance.”

The expert pointed out that the pyroplastic flow (a mixture of gases and hot volcanic solid materials) stopped several hundred meters from the regional highway that connects the town of Kliuchi with the capital, Petropávlovsk-Kamchatsky.

In addition, he indicated that the investigation of the eruption is hampered due to the climatic situation, with heavy snowfalls and blizzards.

Local authorities called on the population to stay in their homes, canceled classes, and closed the surrounding highways due to the risk of mudslides.

🌋 The Siveluch volcano in Russia emitted a column of ash that reached 20 kilometers above sea level. pic.twitter.com/BiNTnEcyz0 — White, blue and red (@Tricolor238) April 11, 2023

In addition, work is being done to supply the population with medical masks and other means of individual protection.

The Shivéluch, one of the largest and most active volcanoes in Kamchatka, with a height of 3,283 meters, is made up of three calderas.

In February 2015, it also released a column of ash more than 6,000 meters high, forming a cloud that crossed the Pacific and reached the states of Oregon and Washington in the US.

EFE