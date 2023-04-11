Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Colombia team vs. Italy, LIVE: follow the friendly of the women's team

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
Colombia team vs. Italy, LIVE: follow the friendly of the women's team


Colombia selection

France vs. Colombia.

France vs. Colombia.

After the defeat against France, those led by Nelson Abadía want to win in Europe.

The women’s Colombian National Team plays, against Italy, its second friendly of its European tour in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After losing by a landslide against France in Clermont-Ferrand (5-2), those led by Nelson Abadía face Italy at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Follow here all the details of the match.

Colombia vs. Italy LIVE

