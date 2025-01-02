Hollywood wants play it safe, assuming a policy of zero risk when recycling and recovering past successes. And the 2024 box office has made it clear that the technique works with today’s audiences: the sequels have occupied the ranking of the most watched worldwide like never before, at record levels.

What does 2025 have in store for us? Well many more sequels and continuations, new installments of consolidated sagas, of tireless franchises that show no signs of exhaustion and second parts of titles from a few years ago that no one would have imagined could give rise to a continuation.

Below you can see a list with the dozens of continuations and new installments which are scheduled to arrive in movie theaters during 2025. Only sequels, not counting remakes or reboots of franchises like the new one Superman. And with the possibility that another one has slipped under our radar.

Seeing them together like this is impressive. But if you get too dizzy, think that there are also other films among the most anticipated of the year that will fight to contribute original stories to the billboard.

‘Saw XI’

‘Nobody 2’

‘M3GAN 2.0’

‘TRON: Ares’

‘The Accountant 2’

‘Zootopia 2’

‘Terminagolf 2’

‘Final Destination 6’

‘Now you see me 3’

‘Freakier Friday’

’28 years later’

‘Mortal Kombat 2’

‘Bad Guys 2’

‘The Old Guard 2’

‘Downton Abbey 3’

‘Wicked: For Good’

‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’

‘The Black Phone 2’

‘A small favor 2’

‘Karate Kid: Legends’

‘Strangers: Chapter 2’

‘Warren File 4’

‘Greenland: Migration’

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’

‘Bridget Jones: Crazy about him’

‘Jurassic World: Reborn’

‘Thief’s Game: Panther’

‘Father there is only one 5’

‘Mission: Impossible – Final Judgment’

‘Captain America: Brave New World’

‘I know what you did last summer 3’

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’

