The Basque Government has carried out the Ninth issuance of the 'Basque Bonus of Sustainability' with an amount of 700 million euros, ten years. Demand has exceeded the supply in eight timesreaching a total of 5,645 million euros.

The BBVA, Banco Santander, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Kutxabank Investment and Ing. Kutxabank Investment was the global coordinator of the operation.

“This operation demonstrates the strong support of investors, with a fixed coupon of 3.25% to 10 years, which represents the least differential with the treasure obtained to date,” said the Basque Executive. The commitment to position itself in the foreign market has resulted in 69% of the issuance has remained in the hands of international investors (Germany has been the first investment country, followed by the United Kingdom, Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and France). State investors have taken 24.3% and those in the Basque Country 6.7%.

This is the ninth broadcast of a process that began in May 2018 with an issue of 500 million euros. For this purpose, prior to this broadcast, the Department of Treasury and Finance held various work meetings with investors.

In the following years, and With a demand always superior to the supplythe following sustainable bond emissions were made: 500 million euros in 2018; 600 million euros in 2019; 500 million euros in 2020 and another 600 million euros in the same year; 1,000 million in 2021; 500 million in 2022; 700 million euros in 2023; 600 million in 2024 and 700 million in 2025. The global amount of the nine broadcasts is 5.7 billion euros.

“As Euskadi has the privilege of a Excellent rating of the main rating agenciesit is being marketed very successfully, as has happened with all our previous emissions. And having the sustainability seal has also facilitated that investors who invest only in sustainable fields are fixed in our bonds, “he said Noël d’Arjou, Minister of Finance and Financewho added that this result demonstrates the solvency of the Basque Government.

In this sense, the Basque Government still has the firm intention of playing an important role in the development of the sustainable bond market, as well as Promote responsible and efficient financing to address the environmental, economic and social challenges of the Basque Country.