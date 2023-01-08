Starobeshevskaya TPP was partially destroyed due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Starobeshevskaya thermal power plant (TPP) was seriously damaged due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and was partially destroyed. This is reported TASS with reference to representatives of the local district administration.

According to officials, the fire was fired from Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Emergency services arrived at the scene and began clearing the rubble.

“Presumably, at least two people – employees of the station – may be under the rubble,” authorities said.

Earlier, on January 7, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 rockets from the MLRS at Donetsk. It was clarified that Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of the city came under fire.