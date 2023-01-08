Tennis | Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool won the doubles of the ATP tournament in Adelaide

With the tournament victory, Harri Heliövaara rose to the top ten in the world tennis doubles rankings.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and British Lloyd Glasspool have taken victory in the men’s doubles final in Australia at the ATP tournament in Adelaide. The opposite were Britain Jamie Murray and New Zealand Michael Venus.

The victory came in sets 6–3, 7–6 (7–3).

The Finnish Tennis Federation says in its announcementthat the tournament victory will raise the 33-year-old Heliövaara to the top ten in the world doubles rankings.

According to the association, the ATP tournament victory was the duo’s third together. In total, the Finn now has four ATP tournament victories on his account, and he has played in the final six times.

Noise hazard and Glasspool will play another tournament in Adelaide next week before the Australian Open, which starts in a week. The pair is directly in the second round ranked fourth.