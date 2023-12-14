To be a champion it is not enough to simply want it. To be a champion you have to do what it takes. That may be fair or minimal. And Junior did it all: what he owed and what he dreamed of in two key and decisive specific moves without developments or processes, without far-fetched interpretations.

The first was from Vladimir Hernandezthe little one criticized, the minor substitute that the coach threw into the sea in the wreck of the 2-0 against Medellín that grabbed the sky with its hands.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Vladimir, as if unintentionally, was the lifeguard who grabbed a half volley in the 89th minute – in the 89th minute! – and put the ball deep into the DIM goal and returned the soul to the body of all of Barranquilla. It was embracing the light of an unexpected resurrection. That goal by Vladimir was his only goal in the entire League and was worth a League. With that shot into the depths of the net, Junior came back to life to be a champion, to raise the tenth star to the top.

Football is about moments, about specific plays, about causes and chances, like life. Football is not one of the over-analyses of false prophets of tactical and strategic garage theologies that blind reason and deceive the unwary. They are deceiving you…!

Medellín led 2-0 in the 89th minute with clarity and even calmness, but Junior needed just one goal to continue breathing. And he did…

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Then, in the series' penalty shootout, Santiago Melethe goalkeeper, took out his wings from his back and flew to stop the shot Daniel Torresthe DIM gladiator who became a Christian for the lions.

That penalty, the first, was enough for Junior to sign new ownership of the League title. Two specific plays so that the tenth star of Barranquilla shines brighter than ever, brighter than the moon of Forero estercite.



The Barranquilla Shark once again devoured the championship with its lethal bite on the neck of the League at the right moments. Ten-time champion!

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta​

