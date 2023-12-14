The supply of apartments in new buildings in Moscow has decreased noticeably. The rate fell the most in the districts of Koptevo (by 89%), Yuzhnoportovy (82.5%) and Sokolinaya Gora (71.9%), analysts from the Bon Ton company told Izvestia.

According to experts, since the beginning of the year, 30 new projects of all classes have been implemented, which is 35% less than last year.

“Developers are in no hurry to launch new projects with apartments in the face of changes in legislation. As a result, volumes are being reduced in many areas,” experts explained.

The company noted that apartments are presented in 47 districts of the capital, and since the beginning of the year, supply volumes in 24 of them have decreased. In the Top 10 districts the reduction was almost 63%.

The total supply of apartments on the primary market of old Moscow is 336.9 thousand square meters. m (-16.5% since the beginning of the year) and 6.8 thousand lots (-17.3% since the beginning of the year), analysts added.

On December 14, analysts from the Metrium company told Izvestia that the weighted average price per square meter in mass new buildings in the capital at the end of November amounted to 328,181 rubles, an increase of 23.5% over the year. The company added that the largest share of supply by typology of lots is one-room apartments (38.5%, -0.2 p.p.).