Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk published an official video message in a dressing gown, which became known on Friday, April 7.

According to the Ukrainian edition Strana.ua, a scan of the post on the social network was published by journalist Serhiy Sidorenko. After some time, the video was deleted, and another one appeared instead, in which Ilashchuk appeared already in a jacket.

The appointment of Ilashchuk as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria became known on December 26. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, the document does not contain information about the woman’s previous place of work.

According to a number of Ukrainian media, Ilashchuk graduated from Chernivtsi University and the Ukrainian Gestalt Institute, and on social networks she declared herself a clinical psychologist, gestalt therapist and sexologist-consultant. It also specifies that Ilashchuk is an active member of the European Association of Sexual Psychologists.

Readers of the Bulgarian portal Dir.bg expressed their dissatisfaction with the appointment of a sexologist as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria. Commentators considered the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offensive. Readers also drew attention to the fact that Ilashchuk was involved in a corruption scandal with the Jemma jewelry company, where she worked as a manager in 2010-2015.

The previous ambassador to the country, Vitaliy Moskalenko, who had been in office since 2018, was dismissed by Zelensky’s decree.