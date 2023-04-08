Migrants, new shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia: at least 35 dead

At least 35 would be dead, some of them children, off the coast of Tunisia where a few hours ago today, April 8, a boat with 49 people on board sank. This was reported by the Afroplanet website: the other migrants would have been rescued after the strong waves had caused the boat to capsize.

“To avoid the repetition of these tragedies, safe channels must be immediately opened for people fleeing Saied’s Tunisia” said Mediterranea Saving Human, which intervened to help.

Subscribe to the newsletter

