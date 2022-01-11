That social networks are capable of making a musician viral no longer surprises anyone. The publication of a song can lead to a flood of visits that even surprise its own author if he is not used to large numbers of listeners. This is what has happened to José Daniel Martínez, a rock musician from the Region of Murcia who has reached more than two million views in just ten days in his latest video clip, published on TikTok on January 1.

The young man, originally from Alcantarilla, lives today in Poland, where he works as a university professor. He returned to his hometown to celebrate the Christmas holidays and took the opportunity to record a song in his personal study: ‘What is life without risk?’ José Daniel must have seen potential, as he also decided to record the video clip on the same dates. For this he used the Puerto de Mazarrón as a setting and, as a cast partner, the poet Nieves Galiano. With the job done, the rocker returned to Poland.

It was once there that he was happily surprised to discover how far reaching his song was. “I did not expect to have such an impact in such a short time,” he says. He started hallucinating with having reached half a million visits, but his fascination would grow at the same speed as his views: “The next time I looked at the meter, it was already over a million and a half. At the moment, it exceeds two million “, he affirms” very happy by the success that the song is having “.

José Daniel has extensive academic training in literature, graduated from the University of Murcia, where he is now studying a doctorate. He also has a long career in music. Before launching under his own name, he was known as JD Rock and Roll, and although he creates solo music he has also formed his rock band in Poland under the name The rock vacation, whose members come from various parts of the world. He also composes songs in verse form that he hopes to publish in a collection of poems called ‘Rock en Polonia’.