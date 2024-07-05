The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse It is part of one of the most interesting shonen, in fact, the main saga of Nanatsu no Taizai and this story is its sequel.

The second season of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse It will premiere on October 6, 2024, in the fall season of 2024 in Japan..

The second season ofThe Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse It will show us again the confrontation between Percival and Tristan against Arthur Pendragon. Recall that the first installment was released in a two-course format from October 8, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Below is the team behind the series:

Director of the first season: Maki Kodaira (Pokémon Journeys: The Series [hasta el episodio 54]) directed the first season).

Series writer: Shigeru Murakoshi (Management of a Novice Alchemist).

Character designer: Yoichi Takada (chief animation director, Blue Thermal)

Music Composer: Kohta Yamamoto (co-composer of Attack on Titan Final Season).

Telecom Animation Film is in charge of animation production.

Source: Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins by Nakaba Suzuki It was published in Kōdansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on January 27, 2021, and currently consists of 17 tankobon volumes.

We recommend: Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san: when the anime premieres, at what time, how and where to watch it

Where can I watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

All the chapters of the different sagas are available on the Netflix platform, Below I will tell you each one so that you don’t miss a single detail of the epic world of Meliodas and the Seven Deadly Sins:

Dragons Judgment — All five seasons; The Seven Deadly Sins, The Signs of the Holy War, Resurrection of the Ten Commandments, The Imperial Wrath of the Gods, The Judgement of the DragonTogether they contain 100 episodes, the four-chapter installment is the second, from then on they are all composed of 24 chapters.

Netflix has the following films available:

The curse of light (one hour and twenty minutes).

The Edinburgh Grudge (two parts, each just under an hour long).

On the other hand, the first season of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse consists of 24 chapters.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.