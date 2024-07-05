Mexico City.– Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) acknowledged the multiple risks it faces as a result of climate change.

In its Climate Risk Report presented by the state oil company, it points out that its physical facilities may be exposed to natural phenomena and thus damage its operations.

“Pemex has identified that its facilities are exposed to climate threats. These threats can cause physical damage to the infrastructure or interruption of its operations, resulting in a reduction in the company’s ability to generate economic value,” the document states.

He explained that some of the identified phenomena are floods, storms, hurricanes, fires, rising sea levels, water stress or heat stress.

He said that this could lead to economic losses due to damage or loss of assets, interruption of oil production, among other effects.

In light of this, Pemex has considered acquiring a tool specialized in the evaluation of physical risks and possible corresponding adaptations.

“This will allow the company to assess the exposure of its strategic facilities to current climate threats, as well as to assess their exposure to future climate scenarios, such as those adopted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and, where appropriate, to determine the corresponding adaptation strategies,” the company said.

In addition, Pemex has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 61 percent by 2030 in exploration and production, gas processing by 60 percent and refining by 40 percent.

The above is achieved through seven lines of action, such as the reduction of routine burning in Pemex exploration and production activities and new project development without routine burning.

As well as the detection, quantification and elimination of methane and carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.