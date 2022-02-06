After Ban VS King Elite Fandom Statue last November, fans continued to clamor for a new statue dedicated to the series The Seven Deadly SinsAnd Figurama Collectors wanted to please them in the best way!

So here are the first images of the Escanor vs. Estarossa Elite Fandom Statuea beauty in 1/6 scale it’s big H80 x W66 x D55.5 CMwhich also does not miss a pair of interchangeable busts.

If you are interested in this spectacular statue, you can subscribe to the special wishlist present in the official site so as to be notified as soon as reservations open.

The highly anticipated second project of the Elite Fandom line dedicated to The Seven Deadly Sins, the Escanor vs. Estarossa, immortalizes the fan favorite duel between the strongest Sin and the most powerful Commandment. The standard and battle-damaged interchangeable torsos for Escanor offer an even wider range of possibilities, while those of Estarossa portray a calm expression or aggressive cry as he prepares to launch his offensive. A pair of busts stands, inspired by medieval architecture, feature the unique symbols of the lion’s pride sin and the commandment of love, perfect for showcasing alternate busts alongside the main statue. Drawing on the power of the Sun, Escanor charges his magical Cruel Sun attack. His intense body heat proves too much for the nearby Holy Knights, melting their discarded armor and weapons into the surrounding rubble. As the flames consume the battlefield, Estarossa lunges at his target, ready to cross his blade with the Sacred Treasure of Escanor, the Divine Ax Rhitta. On the back of the crumbling castle wall, Escanor’s iconic wanted poster hangs charred amid the flickering fires to its nocturnal appearance, in which Escanor becomes the fragile bespectacled owner of the My Sweet Gluttony tavern. Symbolizing the epic clash between Sin and Commandment, the base imposes a stylized sun over the demonic powers of darkness.

Source: Figurama Collectors