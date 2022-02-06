28 years, breast cancer and a double amputation: Nathalie Herder’s life has been turned upside down for the past seven months. For many it is logical that she has temporarily put down her work. But that is not so obvious for everyone, according to the twenty-something. She sees around her fellow sufferers who are afraid to talk about their illness, fearing the impact of the gap on their resume. For those people – and herself – Nathalie opens her mouth on LinkedIn. “I would like to break this.”











On June 18, 2021, Nathalie is told that something is wrong. Breast cancer, triple negative, is her diagnosis. She started chemo a few weeks later. “I received chemotherapy a total of sixteen times. I also immediately started a process to be able to freeze my eggs. My chance of infertility is 50 percent.” A big blow both physically and mentally. And then both her breasts still have to be removed.

"Unreal", says Nathalie, who is not yet sure whether she will be rid of it after that. "If cancer cells are still found in my tissue, there will be another six months of chemotherapy and I will have to be irradiated. But I try to focus on the positive. Because of this diagnosis I found out that I am a carrier of the BRCA1 gene. A woman with that gene has a 60 to 80 percent risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. So it was more a question of when I got it than if I got it. Luckily I was there early, my chances are good."

Open book

Nathalie’s story is one of those that makes you quiet, but not Nathalie herself. On social media – especially Instagram – she shares everything about her illness: from chemotherapy to surgery and from bad to good news. ,,When I first found out that I was ill, I couldn’t find much ‘real’ information. I found blogs from older ladies, or online flyers from Pink Ribbon. But I wanted to know how girls of 28 years experience this. And what is involved.”

The outspoken person she missed, Nathalie is now trying to be herself. “I think we’ve created a society where we don’t always dare to be open and honest about what we’re going through. About things that make us human, such as being sick. I hope to give other girls what I needed myself: a listening ear, someone to look up to, an open book.”

Cancer ‘on your resume’

Although she mostly shares her experiences on Instagram, last week she turned to LinkedIn for a change. A more suitable platform for the subject she wanted to discuss: the way in which illness is dealt with in the labor market. Because Nathalie sees many young women around her who try to hide their illness, fearing the impact of the gap on their resume. ,,I am in many Facebook groups and I have contact with many women. Many do not know if they can be honest with their future employer. They fear it will affect their job prospects."

That makes Nathalie furious, she says. ,,Isn’t it crazy that in a place, where you spend so much time, you have the feeling that you can’t be yourself completely? Can we still have flaws? Or can we just be perfect?” For the twenty-something, the answers to those questions are as clear as a cookie. “Being sick doesn’t mean you have to be written off right away. Even if you are (or have been) ill, you are valuable, with all your strengths and defects.”

Humanity

With her post, Nathalie wants to draw attention to this problem. "I would like to break this. Not just for myself, but for everyone else who struggles with the idea of ​​having to hide something so big of their own. For anyone who experiences a threshold to get back to work, who loses confidence in themselves and no longer sees what he or she can still contribute: you too can apply with your 'flaws'. You too can be open and vulnerable about this. If your (future) employer does not appreciate this, then it is not the employer for you."

And although she thinks it is important to share that message with her network, Nathalie emphasizes that employers have a primary responsibility. ,,I hope they can look beyond the period when you didn’t work. Right now I have the most important and toughest job of my life: getting better.”

That her LinkedIn message has triggered so much makes Nathalie gloomy and hopeful at the same time. “That means it’s even more of a problem than I thought.” The number of private messages in her inbox also confirms this. “There are many people who do not dare to respond in public. At the same time, I’m glad that the topic is getting so much attention through my post. It is time for humanity to return to the labor market.”

