As Nakaba Suzuki continues work on The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the manga sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, fans certainly haven’t forgotten the original work and their characters. In this regard, today we propose the Elizabeth cosplay signed by Shirosaki who for the occasion disguised herself as a Boar Hat maid.

Elizabeth is one of the main characters of The Seven Deadly Sins. Third princess of Liones, despite herself she will be forced to flee to search for the infamous “Seven Deadly Sins”, a feared order of ex-knights, hoping to foil a plot and restore order and peace to the kingdom. He will thus meet Meliodas, the captain of this group, Melioas, with whom he will set out on a journey to look for the remaining members of the Seven Deadly Sins.

In her cosplay Shirosaki plays Elizabeth with her outfit best known by fans of the series, namely the one from maid of the boar hat, the tavern of Meliodas, a disguise adopted by the princess during her travels as a cover. The cosplay itself is well made, but earns extra points for the location chosen for the shot, which is reminiscent of the “mobile” tavern of the Seven Deadly Sins.

