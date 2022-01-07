From 6 to 16 January, the auction house Mecum will sell to the highest bidder one of the 106 examples of McLaren Speedtail, the sports car that the Woking-based carmaker has started producing since 2019. The estimated selling price ranges between 3.5 and 4 million dollars: we are talking about a car that in recent months has been defined by another auction house, Sotheby’s to be precise, as “The fastest, most aerodynamic and technologically advanced ever made”. The model offered for sale by Mecum, number 100 of the 106 built, counts on the assets 312 kilometers traveled.

From an aesthetic point of view, on the outside this McLaren Speedtail was finished in brushed and glossy yellow and gray, while inside the passenger compartment the yellow and black quilted leather stands out. The real strength of this sports car, however, is represented by the electrified powertrain hidden under the bonnet: in fact, an engine takes care of pushing this example of McLaren Speedtail. 4.0-liter M840T V8 biturbo combined with a hybrid system, which generates a total of 1,036 HP of power: numbers that, according to McLaren, allow the car to sprint from 0 to 300 km / h in 12.8 seconds and reach a top speed of over 402 km / h. It should be noted that due to some technical solutions (the use of cameras instead of side mirrors and the absence of side airbags to name a few), the Speedtail is not considered legal for use on the road under US regulations. .

“There is no other machine like this on the planet – Mecum writes about the Speedtail ready to be auctioned – The McLaren Speedtail is the company’s most innovative, sophisticated and powerful offering to date: it is a technological and stylistic tour de force that only McLaren can conceive, which in the words of the company reaches unprecedented levels of innovation and elegance to create a new benchmark in automotive design, offering owners extraordinary opportunities for tailor-made personalization “.

Images: Mecum