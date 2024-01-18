Ángeles, Amelia and Pepe, three siblings between 68 and 72 years old, were found dead with signs of violence this Thursday in their home in the Madrid municipality of Morata de Tajuña (8,115 inhabitants). The three bodies were “partially burned” and “stacked up,” according to sources close to the investigation. The main hypothesis is that of a settling of scores and the reason being investigated as the cause of this homicide is the debts that the sisters have allegedly accumulated in recent years as a result of a love scam.

The three brothers, single and without family, are originally from Ciudad Real, although they had lived in Morata de Tajuña for decades. He had a disability and lived with his sisters. They also had other addresses in the capital of Madrid and in a beach municipality. According to a friend of the family, Enrique Velilla, and other neighbors who knew them, the sisters had contacted at least seven years ago with two alleged soldiers working in Afghanistan, with whom they both believed they were beginning a romantic relationship. “One of them told them that the other had died and that to collect his inheritance he needed money to do some paperwork,” explains this family friend. It was then that, according to these sources, Amelia began regularly sending money to the account of her alleged boyfriend.

The three victims of Morata de Tajuña, in an image provided by the environment.

The supposed love story was known to many local residents, who throughout this time had tried to warn the two women that they had fallen into the networks of what are known as love scams. But they were convinced of the veracity of their romances and insisted on sending money to Edward, as the soldier from Afghanistan was called. Her little sister, Amelia, had even shown her friends a message that she claimed the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, had sent her, which had “spelling mistakes.”

The alleged boyfriend from Afghanistan, in an image of his surroundings.

According to sources close to the investigation, the military lover's demands for money had intensified over the years. Velilla, the family friend, points out that they had even sold his home in Madrid, located in the San Blas district, to send the money to Edward. Every month, when the three brothers collected her pension, Amelia made a transfer to the account of her supposed lover. The sisters' distress went so far that they had been asking those close to them for money for years, something that had alienated them from everyone around them, who warned them, without success, that they were being deceived. This is what Mari, a friend of the sisters, tells it, who explains that they asked her several times for 3,000 euros. “Last time, my husband kicked them out of the house. We told them many times, but they didn't listen. This could have been avoided if they had received help,” the woman lamented this Thursday at the doors of the house.

The hypothesis that is gaining more strength is that, in their desire to send money to their alleged boyfriend, the sisters would have acquired debts with a fatal outcome. The Civil Guard has been collecting evidence at the home all day and in the next few hours an autopsy will be performed on the bodies. The neighbors were the ones who raised the alarm because they had not seen the three brothers, who always went together, in the town for more than a month.

