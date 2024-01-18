The cell phone line Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra is now on sale, and one of the most striking elements in this generation is the inclusion of artificial intelligence technology in multiple sections, such as photo editing. However, those who have one of these cell phones should not get attached to these options, since Samsung has confirmed that they will disappear in 2025.

According to the cell phone's official website, Samsung has revealed that generative artificial intelligence, which can be used to edit photos, search for certain solutions in Circle to Search, find something around an image, or translate calls or messages in real time, only It will be available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra until the end of 2025. This is what was said about it:

“Artificial Intelligence functionalities will be free until the end of 2025 on Samsung Galaxy devices. The availability of AI functions provided by third parties may be subject to change and, in any case, is subject to the terms and conditions of the provider.

At the moment it is unknown if the options provided by artificial intelligence will no longer be available on these devices, or if users will have to pay to continue using them. Likewise, it has been mentioned that some AI functions provided by third parties, such as Google, They could disappear at any time.

The perfect example of this is Circle to Search, since this is a Google search engine, and although there is talk of an exclusivity agreement with Samsung devices, this option could no longer be available once this contract comes to an end. its end. With this, Not all the AI ​​features of the Galaxy S24 work locally, since some make use of the device itself and the cloud. This, therefore, requires the use of servers whose maintenance and availability has a price for both Samsung and Google.

Thus, if artificial intelligence options do not become so popular with the general public, could disappear prematurely. We can only wait and see what exactly will happen with this option in the future. On related topics, this is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in Mexico. Similarly, Apple beats Samsung as a cell phone manufacturer.

Editor's Note:

This is just one more example that artificial intelligence will be an element that will eventually stop being popular. Big companies, like Samsung, have already given it a deadline, and only if this technology is still valid by the end of 2025, will they give it another chance, but if not, don't be surprised.

Via: Samsung