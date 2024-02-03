You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tolima vs. Millionaires
Tolima vs. Millionaires
Alberto Gamero's team suffers from serious defensive failures.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
An unrecognizable Millonarios loses 2-0 against Deportes Tolima, at the end of the first half, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, on the fourth date of the 2024-I League.
Two very serious defensive errors ruined the approach of Alberto Gamero's team, which, until the 28th minute, was playing a correct game.
The first goal came after a ball that Daniel Giraldo lost at the start. Brayan Gil recovered the ball under the gaze of Stiven Vega and set up Álex Castro, who hit him from outside the area. Goalkeeper Álvaro Montero was also seriously compromised.
Ten minutes later, a poor return by Andrés Llinás left Montero in a bad position, who went out without decision to finish and allowed Yeison Guzmán to score 2-0.
News in development.
SPORTS
