Sunday, February 4, 2024
Chile | At least 46 people have already died in extensive wildfires

February 3, 2024
Chile | At least 46 people have already died in extensive wildfires

The dry summer and heat wave currently underway in Chile have accelerated the spread of fires.

in Chile extensive wildfires have already claimed the lives of at least 46 people, the authorities said late on Saturday. The previous death toll was 19.

The fires are concentrated in the tourist area of ​​Valparaíso. President of Chile Gabriel Borac has declared a state of emergency in the southern and central parts of the country.

The dry summer and heat wave currently underway in Chile have accelerated the spread of fires.

Minister of the Interior of Chile Carolina Toha said earlier Saturday that at least 43,000 acres of land have been burned in 92 separate fires. At least 29 of these were tried to be brought under control the night before Sunday.

The house was buzzing in Viña del Mar on Saturday. Picture: RODRIGO GARRIDO / Reuters

