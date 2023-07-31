This year the Murcia September Fair will have a 30-meter-high panoramic Ferris wheel that will be located on the Plano de San Francisco so that Murcians and visitors can enjoy it from the heights of the city. ‘From Murcia to Heaven’, the name given to the project and which was presented this Monday by Mayor Ballesta and the Councilor for Culture, Diego Áviles, will be the main and characteristic element of this edition, which in 2023 celebrates its 757th anniversary .

The attraction, which will have capacity for 144 people, has 24 cabins that offer a 360º view, since they will be totally transparent. It will also have air conditioning and will be adapted for people with mobility problems.

It will start operating on August 31, on the occasion of the start of the Murcia Fair, when the opening party will take place. All those who want to enjoy the views from the Ferris wheel will be able to do so until September 12.

The mayor of Murcia stressed that “from this Ferris wheel, located in the San Francisco Plan, in its highest part, you will not only see the river, the Old Bridge, the Barrio del Carmen, Glorieta de España, the Cathedral, the Malecón, also the entire opening to the Gran Vía and the modern part of the city ». Likewise, Ballesta announced that this will not be the only novelty that this festivity will have.

The Segura river, backbone



The Segura river will have a leading role during the September Fair. It will be the common thread of a program in which history and the avant-garde will turn Murcia into a “hotbed of joy and participation” with musical and artistic shows, gastronomic tastings, children’s entertainment, sports and leisure activities for all ages.

«The path that runs between La Fica and Los Huertos will not be an inert place, it will be the backbone of the Fair; a vibrant route, full of life, which will encourage the passage on foot between both spaces for the enjoyment of the Murcians in the new areas created for the occasion”, say sources from the Consistory.

757th anniversary



During this edition, the 757th anniversary of the September Fair will also be celebrated, whose origin dates back to the 13th century when King Alfonso X El Sabio created the privileges of the city of Murcia, including the creation of an annual fair of samples and cattle.